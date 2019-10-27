Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sandmeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John David Sandmeyer


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John David Sandmeyer Obituary
John David Sandmeyer, 89, of Bozeman passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born March 21, 1930 in Boise, Idaho to Joseph and Ellen (Huntley) Sandmeyer.

John grew up in Boise with his eight siblings, attending St. Joseph Catholic School and Boise State College before moving to Moscow, Idaho and graduating from University of Idaho. It was there that he met the love of his life, Kathleen "Katie" Flerchinger. In 1952, John enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. On January 7, 1956, John and Katie were married in Genesee, Idaho. The couple had six children, Karen, Carol, Linda, Diann, Bruce, and Mike.

John worked for the U.S. Forest Service from the time he was 14 years old until his retirement in the late 1980s. His work took the family from northern Idaho to Anchorage, Alaska, then to Montana; including ten years in Billings before moving to Bozeman in 1975.

Upon his retirement, he enjoyed keeping active by golfing, golfing, and golfing some more. He was also active in the Four Corners Growth Advisory, and served on the Monforton School and Bozeman High School Boards.

John was preceded in death by his parents and siblings:Margaret, Louise, Marian, Robert, Ruth, Larry, and Paul.

Survivors include his wife, Katie Sandmeyer; daughters and their spouses: Karen Sandmeyer, Carol Finley (Terry Finley), Linda Browne, Diann Calvin; sons and their spouses: Bruce Sandmeyer (Christina Laliberte) and Mike Sandmeyer; brother, Tom Sandmeyer; and eight grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and services will be announced. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now