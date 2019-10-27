|
John David Sandmeyer, 89, of Bozeman passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born March 21, 1930 in Boise, Idaho to Joseph and Ellen (Huntley) Sandmeyer.
John grew up in Boise with his eight siblings, attending St. Joseph Catholic School and Boise State College before moving to Moscow, Idaho and graduating from University of Idaho. It was there that he met the love of his life, Kathleen "Katie" Flerchinger. In 1952, John enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. On January 7, 1956, John and Katie were married in Genesee, Idaho. The couple had six children, Karen, Carol, Linda, Diann, Bruce, and Mike.
John worked for the U.S. Forest Service from the time he was 14 years old until his retirement in the late 1980s. His work took the family from northern Idaho to Anchorage, Alaska, then to Montana; including ten years in Billings before moving to Bozeman in 1975.
Upon his retirement, he enjoyed keeping active by golfing, golfing, and golfing some more. He was also active in the Four Corners Growth Advisory, and served on the Monforton School and Bozeman High School Boards.
John was preceded in death by his parents and siblings:Margaret, Louise, Marian, Robert, Ruth, Larry, and Paul.
Survivors include his wife, Katie Sandmeyer; daughters and their spouses: Karen Sandmeyer, Carol Finley (Terry Finley), Linda Browne, Diann Calvin; sons and their spouses: Bruce Sandmeyer (Christina Laliberte) and Mike Sandmeyer; brother, Tom Sandmeyer; and eight grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and services will be announced. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019