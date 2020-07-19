Fred was born May 2, 1939 in Toledo, OH; died July 14, 2020 in Bozeman, after several years of declining health. Fred is survived by his sister Helen Scott Santilli, Littleton, CO; his son John Frederick Santilli, Jr. Lebanon, TN; his nephew David Stirling Santilli, Littleton; nieces Cindy Probasco, Loveland, CO; Caro Patterson, Tucson, AZ; Sarah Santilli, Durango, CO; Nicole Campbell, Golden, CO. Fred was predeceased by his parents and his brother Al Santilli, Jr.



Fred spent his school years in Hartford City, IN where the high point of his life was playing for the high school basketball team, the Airedales. He graduated from Indiana University in business/accounting after which he lived for many years in Colorado and Arizona. His life-long interests were in family history and preserving the past, sports, writing and music. Private services pending, Donations can be made to Intermountain Opera, P. O. Box 37, Bozeman, 59771.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store