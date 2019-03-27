Preceded in death by Jesus of Nazareth and Butch Cassidy's Wild Bunch, Dr. Jim "Kicker" Curtis died suddenly of a heart attack on Thursday, 21 March 2019. Some know him as Jim, while others shout out Kicker, Doc, Dad(dy), Grandpa, Poppa Doc and, among a select few, dirty rotten S.O.B.



Kicker is survived by his wise sister Barbara, his courageous wife Gaelen, his competent to semi-competent children Rieder, David, and Katherine "Katie," his Landusky-loving grandchildren Sydian and Rowan (Rieder and Karen), Daphne (David and Penelope), Jonah, Lee, Vida, Daniyah and Deayjah (Katherine and Aaron), and his long-loved nieces and nephews Jean, Karen, Keith, and Stephen (Barbara and Larry). What also lives on from our Kicker, our Doc, our Dad, our friend, and our partner: his love and compassion, his jokes and wit, his work and wrecks, and the genuine joy and hope that gleamed from his beautiful brown eyes. A river of tears wider than the Missouri follows his unexpected death, and is borne of the boundless love for you and me that he held in his heart.



Masonic rites, the retiring of his Shrine Fez, and your memories will be shared at 7 p.m. on Thursday, 28 March at Kirkwood Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, 29 March at the Malta Lutheran Church with luncheon served. Burial rites will follow on the Curtis family property in Landusky. All are welcome. Condolences for the family may be left at www.kirkwoodfuneralhome.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary