John Jay Ostermiller


1947 - 2020
John Jay Ostermiller Obituary
John "Jay" Ostermiller passed away on February 16, 2020 at the age of 72 after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Jay never complained and was known for his upbeat, easy going spirit and sense of humor. He always had a smile on his face for friends or strangers.

Jay was born to Martha and John Ostermiller on July 26, 1947. After graduating from Billings West High School in 1966, he joined the Army and served two tours in Vietnam. Jay lived most of his adult life between Hardin, Billings and Bozeman where he retired as a custodian from Bozeman High School. Jay's passion for flower gardening turned into his landscaping business which kept him busy in retirement. Jay had a zest for life, spending time with his family, taking gambling trips, fishing, football and watching his beloved Seattle Mariners.

Jay leaves behind his best friend and companion Debra Becker, daughters Becky (Aaron) Meidinger, Jill (Jason) Johnston, grandchildren Kolter, Korbyn, Layne, Mya and Ryker, sister Judy (Bob) Mikkelson, and special friends Larry (Sally) Gomer and Scott Towner. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister Pat Seeman. He will be missed but will remain forever in our hearts.

Jay was very grateful to Dr. Kenneth May and his staff at the Bozeman Cancer Center for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place with a private burial and Celebration of Life for friends and family at a later date.

Condolences, memories and request for information regarding Celebration of Life can be posted at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 29, 2020
