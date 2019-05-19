Services Lowe Funeral Home - Quitman 1102 E. Goode St PO Box 337 Quitman , TX 75783 (903) 763-2242 Resources More Obituaries for John Miller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Miller

1942 - 2019 Obituary Flowers John Leonard Miller, 76, died from natural causes at his home in Quitman, TX on Thursday, May 9th, 2019.



John was born to Leo Peter and Cecelia Anna Miller (Blum) in St. Paul, MN on June 16th, 1942. He was one of eight children. The family eventually moved to Montana and lived in several different areas in the state. After settling in Bozeman, he became a member of the Army National Guard and a maintenance painter at Montana State University.



He married Linda Lawrence on September 20th, 1969. They had two children, Tami Greene (Miller) and Melissa Dressen (Miller). He was a dedicated and loyal father who always made time for his family.



In his spare time, John was passionate about fishing, camping and hunting elk and deer each year. He also enjoyed "tinkering" around on old cars and always spent as much time as possible outdoors.



John eventually divorced and later married Sheila Miller (Baldwin). They moved to Quitman, TX to be close to her family and he continued to enjoy fishing, camping, bowling and traveling.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Sheila Miller and siblings Ronald and William.



He is survived by his daughters; Tami (Kenny) Greene and Melissa (Brandon) Dressen, stepsons; Jeff (Mitzie) Isom and Joel (Vicki) Isom, siblings; DeAnn Martin, Pearl (Jack) Lund, Raymond (Alvira) Miller, Grace (John) Atwood, Kathleen (Charles) McLaughlin and his four grandchildren; Kelsey Blake, Shayahna Richards, Nathan Greene and Natalie Greene.



John was a man with a huge heart who was always willing to help anyone. He will be greatly missed by his family and countless friends and neighbors.



Condolences, thoughts, stories and memories of John can be sent to www.lowefuneralhome.net/obituary/john-miller. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 19, 2019