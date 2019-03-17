Services Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service 113 South Willson Avenue Bozeman , MT 59715 (406) 587-3184 Resources More Obituaries for John Myers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John "Jack" Myers

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers John Edward (Jack) Myers passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 in his home at Hillcrest Senior Living of complications of Parkinson's disease. He was born on September 6, 1934, to John H. and Juanita Myers in Gary, IN, and grew up in the Glen Park neighborhood there. His education included a diploma in Applied Radio Engineering from Valparaiso Technical Institute and B.S. and M.S. degrees in electrical engineering from Purdue University. During his years at Purdue he commuted back home to Gary on weekends to work at U.S. Steel as a technician for electronic systems.



Jack met Wanda Roberts of Springer, NM, the summer of 1958 when they were both in Albuquerque, Jack on a fellowship at Sandia Corporation and Wanda attending summer session at UNM. They married the following July 5 in Springer.



After graduation Jack's professional career was launched at Autonetics Division of North American Aviation in Anaheim, CA, where his duties related to analysis of automatic control systems and inertial navigation. Two children, Doug and Tracy, were born during the California years. In 1966 the family moved to Littleton, CO, where Jack was employed by Martin Marietta Corporation as Staff Engineer in Guidance and Control. There he was privileged to be part of the team which developed the Viking Mars Lander and sent it into space with their names aboard.



In 1970 the appeal of teaching drew Jack to Metropolitan State College in Denver, where he taught Electronics Engineering Technology. In 1981 he realized his dream of living in Montana. He taught courses and was coordinator of the Electronics and Electrical Engineering Technology program at Montana State University in Bozeman until his retirement in 2001.



Jack loved the Rocky Mountains and found peace and renewal "rock sitting" on a mountaintop or beside a stream. He claimed to be a hunter and fisherman, but the main attraction for him was being in the woods. As an active Boy Scout dad he seldom missed the monthly camping trips with Doug's troop, even earning several polar-bear badges for sleeping out in below-zero weather. Over the years the family owned a series of RVs and frequently headed for the woods on vacations and long weekends, often with like-minded good friends.



For 30 years, in both Colorado and Montana, Jack taught Hunter Education classes. His specialty was bow hunting. An active member of the Gallatin Ham Radio Club, he helped with communications support for Search and Rescue operations, Bridger Ridge Run, and other community events; taught classes and led exam sessions for aspiring ham radio operators; and was a mentor to the Chief Joseph Middle School Ham Club.



Jack was a member of the Evangelical United Brethren (EUB), Methodist, or United Methodist Church his whole life. He was raised in the EUB Church. In California he and Wanda were charter members of Valencia Methodist in Placentia. At Littleton UMC he was the coordinator between the church and the scout troop they sponsored. For many years at Bozeman UMC he was known mainly as "roadie" for Wanda's handbell choirs, lugging more and more bell cases as the choirs grew.



Jack is survived by Wanda, his wife of 59 years; son, Douglas (Lynn) Myers of San Jose, CA; daughter, Tracy (Barry) Turner of Bozeman; grandsons, David Myers and Daniel (Elizabeth) Myers and great-granddaughter Freya of Sunnyvale, CA; sister, Jill (Dave) Sanders of Apopka, FL; sister-in-law, Joan Myers of Altamont, IL; and five nephews; Alan and Bryan Myers, and Scott, Jason, and Justin Sanders. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry Myers.



A celebration of Jack's life will take place at Bozeman United Methodist Church, 121 S. Willson Ave., March 29 at 11:30 a.m. Memorial gifts may be made to the church; Gallatin Ham Radio Club, P. O. Box 4381, Bozeman, MT 59772; Bozeman Health Hospice, c/o Bozeman Health Foundation, 931 Highland Blvd. Ste 3200, Bozeman MT 59715; or a wildlife conservation organization of your choice.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennnelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019