John Patrick Fedro, 70, waded across the big trout stream in the sky Sunday, March 15th, 2020. He was headed to Ovando before a cardiovascular event ended his adventure seeking life.
After decades of professional pursuits, varying from a vice presidency at Sumitomo Tire and business ownership of Cedar Bend Tire, John and his wife of 58 years, Penny (Rohr) moved from Cedar Rapids, IA to Bozeman,where their daughters, Laura Fedro (and her son Gus Chisholm) and Kris Fedro lived.
Initially retired, John divided his time between Bozeman and spending long weekends fly fishing the Blackfoot River. Not a man to be idle, he soon combined his love of being up and out the door with community involvement by driving a school bus for the middle school.
His love of cycling began years ago and his spinning class at the Ridge was a source of great pleasure. We will miss Dad on our annual ride up Hyalite road this spring. He and grandson Gus spent many hours golfing the courses in the Gallatin Valley and there was talk of playing every course in Montana.
John is survived by his wife Penny, daughters Laura and Kris, grandson Gus, as well as seven siblings and their families. A gathering of friends and family in Iowa is being planned for late summer.
