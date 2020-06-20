John Wayne Marks, 71, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home in Belgrade. He was born on August 14, 1948 in Gary, Indiana to Harry and June Marks. He attended grade school and graduated from high school in Hobart, Indiana. After graduation, John attended junior college at Miles City Community College where he played basketball. John finished his college and basketball career at Western Montana College in Dillon graduating with a bachelor's degree in education. He took a job teaching and coaching in Bozeman after graduating. He taught and coached for 16 years before retiring to go into full time ministry.
John married Leslie (Curtis) on March 8, 1975 and had two children, Johnna and Curtis. He accepted Jesus as his Savior in 1977 and became an active member in church. He served as associate pastor at Abundant Life for three years before pastoring in Livingston, MT for five years. In 1996, he became Pastor of Abundant Life and ministered there until his retirement in May 2020.
John is survived by his wife, Leslie; daughter, Johnna (Rick); son, Curtis; his sisters, Delores and Janet; brother, George and four grandchildren.
A celebration of John's life will be held on Tuesday, June 23, at Abundant Life Fellowship.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jun. 20, 2020.