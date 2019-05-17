Services KT Riddle Funeral Homes - Anaconda Chapel 520 Oak Street Anaconda , MT 59711 (406) 563-3421 Resources More Obituaries for Jonathan Keltner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jonathan Taylor Keltner

1997 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers A Celebration of Life Service for Jonathan Keltner, 21, of Philipsburg, will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18th, 2019, at the Granite High School Gymnasium in Philipsburg with family friend Tom Woods officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the services at the School.



There will be a potluck dinner immediately following the celebration.



Visitation for Jon will be from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 17th at Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home in Anaconda with two separate prayer services. There will be a Memorial Service with Jon's mother's family at 4:00 p.m. and a prayer service with Jon's father's family at 6:00 p.m.



Jonathan Taylor Keltner went to be with our Lord and Savior on May 9th, 2019, after a courageous battle with depression. He died in a place that he deeply loved, the mountains of Montana. He was ushered into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior where Jon no longer has to endure any more pain, where he can fly fish, hunt, and flash that incredible smile to the full healthy extent it was before his battle began.



Jon was born September 10th, 1997 in Dillon, Montana to Dustin Keltner and Leah Hazel Brown. He attended school in Chester, Arlee, Anaconda, and Philipsburg. Jon graduated from Granite High School in 2016.



Jon may have had the world's kindest heart. He built relationships wherever he went. His contagious smile would light up a room and drew so many people to him. He always made a point to stop and talk to everyone. Family and friends meant everything to Jon. He let the world know that his mother was "his everything" and his Dad was his champion. The special bond he shared with his father cannot be put into words. The love Jon had for his two brothers is the most special and truest kind of love. His spirit, kind heart, and beautiful soul will live on forever in their hearts.



Jon loved the spirit of competition. He was a fierce competitor and his determination on the basketball court was unparalleled. He was always assigned to the competition's best player and fearlessly picked them up with his nose in their chests. His grit and determination rubbed off on all his teammates. He had so many high school memories, but he shared that his favorite was breaking the school record in the mile relay on consecutive seasons during his sophomore and junior year. He loved his teammates and coaches and being a Prospector. He took so much pride putting on the maroon and gold jersey.



Jon has always had a deep love for nature and the wildlife that live in it. He spent most of the early years of his life catching water snakes, frogs, and every "squiggly" bug imaginable. It wasn't long before Jon found his true passion, fly fishing. Jon ALWAYS had "Fish" on his brain. He loved to hunt, but without question, it was fly fishing that drove him farther than anything else. Fly fishing was a form of escapism to him. We all can assume that "real life" seemed to fade away when he was able to get out on the water. His father, brothers, grandfathers, uncles, and close friends will always cherish the time and memories that they were able to share with him doing what he loved.



Those of us who loved him most will forever see him focusing on dry flies in some of his favorite fishing spots with a hope that a fish will rise. Nothing perfect lasts forever. Except in our memories...and I'm sure that a River Runs Through Heaven. We will FOREVER love you our beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend.



Jon is survived by his father, Dustin Keltner, his mother and stepfather, Matt and Leah Brown, his brothers Jordan and Cassius Keltner, grandparents Robert and Kathy Keltner, grandparents Butch and Terry Hazel, Grandmother Brenda Goff, Grandmother Pam Brown, Uncles and Aunts, Mackenzie and Christine Keltner (Cassidy), Loren and Erin Hazel (Dylan, Jaxon, Leo), Uncles Jason Keltner (Katlyn, Cameron, Ilana), Vince (Keltner) Hayes (Dillon), and Travis Pearson (Shawn), Sam Burden, Great Uncle and Aunt Pat and Penny Leary, Great Aunt Debbie Cheek, Great Aunt Mary Cheek (CJ) and many beloved cousins, extended family and friends. Jon is also survived by the world's best dog, Monte.



Jon was preceded in death by his Aunt Leslie Pearson, cousin Eli Hazel, Great Uncle John Cheek JR, and Great Grandparents John Cheek SR. (for whom he was named) and Catherine Cheek.



Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Jon's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 17, 2019