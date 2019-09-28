|
Joseph Raymond Lovas, 77, of Bozeman, Montana peacefully went home to our Lord, Monday, September 23, 2019.
A Rosary will begin at 11:30 followed by a noon funeral mass on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Belgrade, Montana, celebrated by Father Eric Gilbaugh and concelebrated by Deacon Warner Holm. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman. Memorials may be made to St. Catherine Health Care Clinic in Belgrade (stcatherinehealthcare.org).
Joe was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1941 to Joseph John and Elena Madeline (Santacroce) Lovas. On November 17, 1962, he married Dolores Cullen. He and Dolores raised three children. In 1974, Joe suffered a catastrophic spinal injury that permanently disabled him. Over the years he dealt with many surgeries and constant pain. Despite the pain and wandering in and out of his faith, he remained true to his vocation as a father. Being at home nearly all the time, he leveraged his situation into engaging with his children in all manner of ways. Helping them all through their toughest times, he even taught his youngest son at home for a year. He was simply always there, ready to listen and help in any way he could. Joe did not limit his gift exclusively to his family. He regularly listened to and counseled his friends and even his children's friends. Joe helped bring his oldest son's friend into the Catholic faith. In recent years, with the help of the vibrant faith community of St John Vianney, Joe settled back into his faith and made many new friends. He never quit, stoically endured his pain and gave generously of himself. Joe is deeply loved and will be deeply missed.
Joe is survived by his three children, Col. Thomas R. Lovas OD of Evans, GA, Constance M. Lanterman of Rogers, MN and Stephen R. Lovas of Bozeman, MT, his brother Paul J. Lovas of Henderson, NC, 19 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and E. Madeline Lovas.
