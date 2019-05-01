Joyce G. Brumberger, 81, of Bozeman, formerly of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born July 15, 1937, in Great Falls to Guy and Verris McDonah. She grew up in Great Falls, attending area schools and eventually graduating from Great Falls High School in 1955.



Joyce married David Warrington in 1956 in Fort Benton, and together they had three children. They later divorced. In 1987, she married Ronald "Sonny" Brumberger, an old-time cowboy, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.



Joyce was a homemaker for 20 years raising her children. She started working in 1979 at Great Falls Deaconess Hospital as a sterile processing technician, where she remained for 22 years until she retired.



Joyce loved rodeos, particularly the bull riding. Her favorite flower to plant every spring was red geraniums. She enjoyed time with family and friends, and she especially loved watching her grandchildren grow up and accomplish their dreams. She also treasured time spent with her great-grandchildren.



Joyce is survived by her husband, Sonny, of almost 32 years; her daughter, Vickie (Paul) O'Leary of Bozeman; sons, Michael (Kathy) Warrington of Lincoln, NE, and Monty (Lisa) Warrington of Helena; stepson, Dean (Jane) Brumberger of Helena; six grandchildren, Tracie O'Leary of Great Falls, Daniel (Kaylee) O'Leary of Great Falls, Michael O'Leary of Bozeman, Matthew (Brittney) Warrington of Helena, Misty Warrington of Helena, and Mary (Dustin) Brudick of Helena; and seven great-grandchildren, Hannah, Katie, Brayden, Tristan, Preston, Jovie, Ridge-and two more great-grandsons are on the way.



Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.



Graveside services will be held this summer in Great Falls.



Graveside services will be held this summer in Great Falls.