Judith Ann Burton
1948 - 2020
Judith Ann (Smith) Burton, 72 of Belgrade MT, passed away on August 24, 2020 after losing her battle to cancer. Putting her complete faith in God, Judy had remained strong. She fought her diagnosis and continued her determined, feisty attitude even after receiving a low chance of survival. Judy grew up in Indiana, PA and later moved to Bucks County where she met her husband, Gerald Burton. The two were married for 40 years. In 2005, the couple visited Montana where they later decided to move and retire. Judy would often say, "My heart is in the mountains." Being a perfectionist made Judy an exceptional quilter and remarkable chef, both of which she devoted much of her time. She was always happy to gift a quilt or fill a tummy! She will always be remembered for her kind and nurturing personality as well as her contagious smile. Judy is survived by her husband whom she lovingly called "Burt", and her three sons, Gerry (Betsy), Mike (Jaclyn) and Leland (Leigh), and 5 beautiful grandchildren. A celebration of life will take place at Springhill Presbyterian Church, 4769 W Babcock St, Bozeman, MT 59718 on Friday, August 28 at 11:00AM.

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dahl Funeral Chapel
300 Highland Boulevard
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 586-5298
