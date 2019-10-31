|
|
Judith Knepper McKee, of Bozeman, Montana, died, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Judy was raised in Rosslyn Farms, Pennsylvania and attended Pennsylvania State University. Upon graduation, she began her teaching degree in art education.
In 1968, Judith and David Edwards McKee were married. They raised their two sons, Dave and Rob in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Judy's faith in God held top priority along with her family and friends. She had a passion for teaching art in the school system, the church, and the community. She loved playing sports especially tennis, squash, and golf. Caring for others going through difficult times took a special place in her heart through her volunteer work as a Stephen Minister. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her four grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David Edwards McKee and her brother, James W. Knepper. She is survived by her son, David Russell McKee and his wife, Cornelia H. McKee of Bozeman; son, Robert Edwards McKee and his wife, Alexandra McKee of Woodville, VA; her grandsons, Jack and Charlie McKee of Bozeman and Winston and Van McKee of Woodville, VA and her brother, John R. Knepper of Gambler, OH.
A memorial service will be held at the Springhill Church in Bozeman, next spring.
In lieu of ?owers, please send any donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org) 10O W. 10th St., #1103, Wilmington, DE 19801.
Arrangements are in care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral service.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2019