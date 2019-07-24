Judy Blackmore left her Bozeman home and entered her eternal home on July 22, 2019. We didn't lose her because you haven't lost something when you know where it is. She is in Heaven according to Jesus who said: "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies".



Judith Kay (Lynam) Blackmore was born on March 22, 1942 in Champaign, Illinois. She committed her life to Jesus Christ at an early age at a Billy Graham Crusade and remained faithful to that commitment all her life. She graduated from Urbana High School and attended Kings College in New York for a year before attending the University of Illinois. There she met her future husband while they both were on the student staff of Youth for Christ. She and Chris Blackmore married in 1968 and after he finished seminary, they joined the staff of Campus Crusade for Christ at Montana State University in 1970. After three years with Campus Crusade, they started the Evangelical (Free) Church of Bozeman in 1973. They were blessed with four children: Kirsten, Chris (Kit), Katy, and Kyle.



Judy loved her children, her grandchildren, and children in general. She was the 2's and 3's Sunday school teacher for most of the 35 years that her husband was the senior pastor. She was a faithful Christian, a faithful wife, a faithful mother, and always did what she felt Jesus would have her do.



During the last 18 years of her life, Parkinson's increasingly affected her mobility but never her faith. She was a constant inspiration to her husband. She will be greatly missed by so many.



She is survived by her husband Chris, children: Kirsten Villella of Dallas, TX; Chris (Stephanie) Blackmore of Murrieta, CA; Katy (Josh) Powell of Broken Arrow, OK; and Kyle (Winter) Blackmore of Bozeman and 10 grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held Saturday at 10:00 am at the Evangelical Free Church, 1701 S. 19th in Bozeman. For those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed at efcb.org.



Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.