Loving wife, mother and Nana, Judy Hazelbaker passed away at home peacefully on October 1, 2019. The youngest of five, Hazelbaker was born to Evan and Florence Huntsman in Idaho Falls, Idaho on November 18, 1951. She moved to Armstead, Montana when she was two-years old. When the family ranch was displaced by the Clark Canyon Dam project they moved to Dell, Montana. She began attending school in Dillon in 1963 and graduated from Beaverhead County High School in 1970. She lived in Montana for the rest of her life, spending time in Cut Bank, Dillon, Simms, Deer Lodge, Townsend, and Belgrade before moving back to Dillon very recently.
She married Theodore Lee Hazelbaker on June 30, 1972 at the First Presbyterian Church in Dillon, MT. She is proceeded in death by her parents and brother Rex Huntsman. She is survived by three siblings, her husband Lee, and two sons and their wives (Chato and Shari of Helena; Chadron and Staci of Spokane), and eight grandchildren (Cole, Taylor, Kira, Claire, Gibson, Trenton, Brantly, and Remington).
Judy was well known for her loyalty and love for her husband and family. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and friend who could be counted on to keep the conversation going with anyone she met in any situation. Proud of her work in real estate and insurance, she enjoying talking with clients, talking about the profession, and learning more. She knew the roads of Montana well from following Lee when he was coaching and her children were playing. Constant and lifelong companions, Judy and Lee were rarely apart, and enjoyed traveling for concerts, to see family, and generally explore new places. Known by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friend for her bubbly and positive personality she had many good friends throughout her life.
Services will take place at First Presbyterian Church in Dillon, MT at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5. A luncheon at the church will be held after the graveside service. All are welcome. Donations may be made to the Beaverhead Animal Shelter. A guestbook is available at www.brundagefuneralhome.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019