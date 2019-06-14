Judy Margaret Gregg was born to Tilmon Patterson Gregg and Grace (Pemble) Gregg on October 30, 1941, and became little sister to Dolly, Dean, Dennis, Jane, and Sidney. She lived with her parents in Minnesota and for a short time at what is now Lone Mountain Guest Ranch in Gallatin Canyon during her school years. After moving back to Minnesota, she cared for her mother until her death. Then Judy came to live near her sister, Dolly Smith, and her family residing at Darlinton Manor for nearly 25 years until health issues took her to Spring Meadows Assisted Living.



During her years at Darlinton, Judy blossomed making friends from all walks of life. She became a member of First Presbyterian Church, taking joy in volunteering in the nursery there, helping with Vacation Bible School, raising money and walking in our local Crop Walk, and loving each and every one she encountered. The County Fair was a lure to be with the animals she adored. In the summers she was a loyal fan of the BMX races engaging with children and adults alike. Judy's humble nature was contrasted by many awards she was given for her volunteerism.



Her days were spent taking care of those at the Darlinton, walking to the store for those who couldn't, doing chores, delivering Meals on Wheels, and being a loyal friend. That kindness was reciprocated by so many, but her friend, Ann Monforton, took on the task of helping us care for Judy as her health began to fail. We all thank her for her loving help.



Judy also loved her new life at Spring Meadows, taking part in every bingo game, holiday celebration craft session, etc. In a short time she made many new friends.



Judy is survived by her sister, Dolly Smith and niece, Sue Hudak (Alex) of Bozeman; brother, Dean Gregg (Darlene) of Cedar City UT; and sister-in-law, Mary Gregg of Bimidji, MN. Also, she leaves many additional nieces, nephews, and their children whom she loved deeply.



Thank you to the staff of Spring Meadows for their exceptional care - Judy loved her last months there - and to Bozeman Health Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to First Presbyterian Church, Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, or the Warming Center through HRDC, 32 S Tracy, Bozeman, MT 59715.



A celebration of Judy's life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 15 at First Presbyterian Church.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 14, 2019