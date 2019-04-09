Resources More Obituaries for Judy Marr Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judy Marr

1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Judy Williams Marr of Bozeman, Montana passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 in her home. Judy had been in Hospice since October 2018. Judy spent her last weekend surrounded by her family, her friends and caregivers from Right at Home and Hospice. Judy passed away at 6:15 am with her youngest son beside her.



Judy was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and admitted to Hospice in October 2016. She thrived under their care and was discharged in October 2017. Judy continued to live her live as she always did, doing exactly what she wanted and affecting all of those around her positively.



Judy became a member of the National Ski Patrol System in 1961. She was 22 years old at the time and full of enthusiasm and a desire to establish a Ski Patrol to serve Giants Ridge Ski Area in Biwabik, MN. Judy, along with her husband Bill, worked hard to recruit and retain patrollers and attracted a group of people who loved to ski and help people. She even recruited some who could not ski and taught them how so they could join the patrol.



Judy has always been an active member of the community and after her husband passed away Judy put together a life of her own and became an active member of her church hosting many church functions in her home. Judy became an integral part of her neighborhood with her looking after her neighbors and them looking after her.



Judy believed that family and friends are the most important and precious possessions a person could have. She was always there to help, whether with simple words of encouragement or solace , or traveling across the country to help a family member in distress. She was a source of strength and perseverance and inspired those around her to be their best under adverse circumstances. She always had a way of making difficult situations achievable through her sense of humor and love of family and life. Judy was an amazing woman and will be greatly missed. She has left us with so many wonderful, fun and funny memories and she will live on in the memories and stories of those who knew and loved her.



Judy loved the outdoors and loved to travel by any means available. Over the years Judy traveled through northern Minnesota and the country by car, truck, boat, station wagon, motorcycle, motorhome, boat, snowmobile, eighteen wheel truck and continued to have her adventures right up until the end. She loved going camping in Montana and managed to continue this up through last summer. Judy has used a walker for over 15 years and has required full time oxygen since early 2016. She never seemed to let this slow her down and never seemed to consider herself handicapped, although she did enjoy the handicap tag for convenient parking. She also successfully achieved her dream of spending time up at Big Sky both last winter and this January through sheer determination!



Judy was preceded in death by her granddaughter Kayla Hodapp and her beloved husband William Marr. She is survived by their four children, four grandchildren and two great grandsons. Judy is also survived by her sister.



There will be a Celebration of Life for Judy in Bozeman at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bozeman at 325 N. 25th Ave on May 4th at 3:00 pm.



A Celebration of Life event will be held on June 8th for Judy at Melgeorge's Elephant Lake Lodge, Orr, MN at 1:00 PM. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2019