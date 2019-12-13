|
Julia Russell died peacefully in her sleep on December 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Richard "Dick" Anthony Russell. On the evening of December 6, Julia said to her kids, "I want you kids to know, if your Daddy comes by tonight, I'm going with him!" And she did.
Julia was born in Dallas, Texas on January 7, 1937 to Louis Phelps Reed and Jessie Mosley Reed.
She was a Third Order Franciscan and a devout Catholic her entire adult life.
Julia leaves behind a remarkable legacy of a large family and the awesome experience of ranching with her husband in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, and Montana. She remained active her entire life in raising some of the world's finest cutting horses.
She lived a full and principled life. She was a wonderful talented person who enjoyed many successes in life. She led by example. While recognition for her many accomplishments as a rancher and horsewoman are undeniable, her greatest achievement was raising her six children, each in individual ways personifying her character and values.
She is survived by her children: Marian Hope Russell Kleine, Gay Russell, Richard Reed Russell, Clare Anne Russell Davis and Louis Lee Russell; her grandchildren: Richard Lee Podzemny, Loni Clare Podzemny Fasbender, Jennifer Ann Podzemny Seavey, Loren Mary Podzemny Jones, Caroline Russell Kleine, Julia Hope Kleine, Russell Lawrence Davis, Frances Clare Davis, Jack Joseph Davis, Anne Marie Davis, Monica Hope Davis, Benjamin James Davis; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son Sean Steven Russell and her brother Louis Mosley Reed.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday at Resurrection University Catholic Parish in Bozeman, Montana.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Bozeman Health at www.hospicebozeman.com.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019