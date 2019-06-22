Services Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service 113 South Willson Avenue Bozeman , MT 59715 (406) 587-3184 Resources More Obituaries for Julie Gossack Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Julie C. Gossack

1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Julie Carpita Gossack, 49, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday morning, June 20, 2019, after nearly a six-year battle with cancer.



Julie was born August 2, 1969, in Butte, MT to James Robert Carpita and Kenna Jean (Boyle) Carpita. She grew up in Anaconda and graduated from Anaconda High School in 1987. She attended the University of Montana for one year and ran indoor and outdoor track for the Grizzlies. After marrying her high school sweetheart, Raymond Robert Gossack on September 11, 1988, she transferred to Montana State University and graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in Elementary Education in 1991. She later received a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Montana State University in 2011, and also obtained a Montana State endorsement for librarianship.



Julie and Ray made their home in Bozeman and had three sons, Landon Paul, Anthony Ray, and Elias Kenneth. Julie was an amazing mom using her gift of teaching to raise her three boys in the fear and admonition of the Lord. When her youngest went to kindergarten, she went back to school as well, serving as the K-12 librarian at Heritage Christian School in Bozeman. Julie faithfully served the Lord Jesus, the students, parents, and staff as the HCS librarian for 16 years (2003-2019).



Julie also served in various ministries at Grace Bible Church such as children's ministries, women's ministries, biblical counseling and discipleship, as well as conference ministries. She also served in Christian Women's Club, Mom's in Prayer groups, and had the opportunity to travel on several missions trips both domestic and international.



Julie enjoyed many family activities such as running, hiking, mountain biking, cross country skiing, 4-wheeling, camping, and canoeing, but her greatest passion was studying God's Word (The Bible) and writing and teaching others about Jesus. Following her cancer diagnosis in 2013, God allowed Julie to complete several writing projects including, a Bible Study on the doctrine of the heart called Kardiology 101: How to Guard Your Heart, and three published booklets entitled, Hope Beyond Despair: Life After the Suicide of a Loved One, Whether By Life or By Death: Reflections for the Terminally Ill, and most recently, The Fear of Death and the Promises of God.



Julie is survived by her husband, Raymond Robert Gossack of Bozeman; her son and daughter-in-law, Landon and Ashley Gossack and two grandsons, Fletcher and Weston of Tensed, Idaho; her son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Serena Gossack of Bozeman; her son, Elias Gossack of Bozeman; her father, James Carpita of Helena; her sister, Jenny Rammell of Clinton; and her sister, Kim Rivers of Butte.



Julie is proceeded in death by her mother, Kenna Carpita; her brother, James Anthony (Tony) Carpita; her stepmom, Anne Carpita; mother-in-law, Linda Cass Gossack; and father-in-law, Robert Thomas Gossack.



A funeral service for Julie will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 28, at Grace Bible Church in Bozeman. Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Cemetery. After the interment, a reception will be held back at Grace Bible Church. No visitation.



Memorials may be made to Grace Bible Church (missions fund) 3625 S. 19th Bozeman, MT 59715; or Heritage Christian School (running track fund) 4310 Durston Rd., Bozeman, MT 59718.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries