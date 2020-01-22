|
Kadin Rae Green was welcomed into this world on December 11, 1989 by his adoring parents Grady and Kristie Green. From the moment he arrived he was loved more than he would ever know. At a young age Kadin's wild spirit was evident and it led him on countless adventures that created many memories. As he grew, Kadin became a devoted friend to many and a proud brother to his sister Kennedie and his brother Konner, with whom he would form an exceptional friendship.
Though he faced many trials, Kadin pursued a life of his passions and sought love and joy throughout his days, leading to many great accomplishments and cherished moments. Kadin held a wild heart, a spirit for adventure, and an insatiable desire for knowledge. His interests were vast, spanning from the healing medicine of Kambo, with which he helped others, to owning a coffee bus, and more recently to studying as a physical trainer. His passions expanded to the physical as he enjoyed yoga, hiking, rafting, rock climbing and continually challenging himself to grow stronger and achieve his goals. Kadin could often be found hiking the tallest peaks and climbing the most difficult routes. He grew in to an amazing man with an endearing presence that drew others to him.
Loyal and genuine, Kadin touched the hearts of many, with his abundance of love and care. Those that knew him understand that his spirit was too wild to be tamed. This world was just a stepping stone for Kadin as he passed away on January 10, 2020. His loved ones find comfort in knowing that his spirit is now free to soar and explore the unknown without restraint. Kadin's love and graciousness were not only felt by those who knew him, but by those he was able to help through the donation of his organs, providing a second chance at life to many.
Kadin's spirit lives on in his beautiful daughter Makiah Jayde Green, whom he described as his "most favorite and loved human". He will be greatly missed by his parents, siblings, and the many family members and friends who had the honor of knowing him.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Idaho Falls on Friday, January 24th from 6-9 p.m. at the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho (300 S. Capital Ave). An additional Celebration of Life will be held in Bozeman Montana on Saturday, January 25th from 5-8 p.m. at 1326 Bozeman Trail Road (Private Residence).
In lieu of flowers we ask that a donation be made for Makiah's future through the following go fund me account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/makiahs-bright-future?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020