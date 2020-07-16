As a child, Kaj Seifert loved hanging out at the airport with his daddy, setting up for Ringling 5 gigs and tagging along with his dad to deliver mineral. He never travelled anywhere without his pal Rocky the raccoon, a toy steering wheel, drumsticks, and music on cassettes. It turns out that this was the shape of his whole life. He got to fly private jets and work in aviation for many years, he was a musician of many talents, he just bought a Porsche that he didn't get to drive nearly enough, and with a dear friend he started King of Stain and they ran their own business. He was smart, talented, kind and loving. He loved Labradors, kids, trains, the Red Sox, and all his friends. Kaj and his mother were travel buddies taking in as many baseball games as possible and one memorable Metallica concert in San Francisco.
Kaj didn't just make friends, but many of their families would also claim him as theirs, in part because he loved the people who supported his friends. His first best friend was Maren Haynes in preschool and her family is still his. His next family were the Dobies who he met through baseball, with Lewis being the closest thing to a brother Kaj would have as a kid and Karen, Bill, and little sister Lesa were always in his heart. Through his friendship with Jake and Jeannine Monnin, Kaj became an honorary Tarpey/Monnin member and he had wonderful adventures traveling and playing with them. He also had a whole Hostfest community including the Korsliens, Smorgasbandet, Angel and her dancers, the Scoby girls and many we didn't know about. And throughout his whole life he had his Ringling 5 family with people who started out as honorary uncles but who became personal friends and family for Kaj. Loving Kaj inspired his mother to go to grad school so she could share with others the wonderful experience of loving a child so deeply and parenting that child to the best of their ability. Don, Chris and Kaj were a well-balanced three-legged stool who helped, supported and were proud of each other every day.
There were school people who helped guide Kaj with his music and shape who he would become as a person. Laurie Hickman and Russ Newberry challenged him, believed in him, and broadened the love of music that started with his daddy and the Ringling 5...and Raffi and Rodney Crowell! Many of Kaj's dearest lifelong friends he met through the Bozeman music program and Derek, Kyle, Eric, Kara, and the rest were close to his heart forever. He loved The Grateful Dead and that was about the only group he didn't get to see in concert, but he went to so many amazing concerts in his life that his interests were broad across both time and genre.
Kaj leaves his parents, Don and Chris Seifert; aunt and uncle Lisa and Wayne Perkins and their daughters, Brittney and Anna; uncle, James Green; cousin, Erika Chaney; aunt and uncle Cheryl and Gene Curry and their children, LeAnne, Wendy, Jeremy and Scott; aunt and uncle, Marilyn and Dale Seifert and their children, Nikki, Frank and Darla; aunt, Marleen Hjartarson and uncle, Lee Seifert and their son, Starbuck; and aunt, Sandra Starbuck and uncle, Craig Parkins with her children, Luke, Peter and Bria.
Kaj lived life large and we all benefitted from who he was as a person. Thirty-five years was far too short. If you wish, he would have appreciated you supporting the Jimmy Fund (www.jimmyfund.org/gift
) which is the Red Sox charity supporting compassionate patient care and cancer research for children and adults.
Funeral services are at 10:30 Saturday July 18th at the rodeo grounds at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds so we can safely social distance. Please wear masks to protect others. When the world rights itself, we will have a grand celebration party to do Kaj proud. Meanwhile, take me out to the ballgame.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com