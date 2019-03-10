Karen Esther Conrey, known to her family and friends as Kay, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019 at the age of 75. She lived a life surrounded by those who loved her. Kay resided in several states including Minnesota, Tennessee and Montana. Kay's formative years found her in Minneapolis where she attended grade school and high school. With the exception of a brief stint in Tennessee, she called Bozeman, Montana her home for more than 33 years.



Kay was very proud of her work as an Administrative Assistant at the University of Minnesota and later at Montana State University. It was at the latter where she met an amazing group of coworkers, many of who remained her close lifelong friends. She retired from her career early to care for her mother.



Kay will be remembered most for her strong love of children, animals, dancing and junk food. She had an amazingly kind heart, would give anything to anyone and she loved unconditionally. She truly enjoyed having company visit so she could play the role of tour guide and show them the sites around Montana. She also loved playing Yahtzee and is known by many as "the Yahtzee Master".



Kay is preceded in death by her father Royden, her mother June, her step-father Ingwald and brother-in-law Jim. Kay's immediate surviving family include her aunt Lois, sister Marianne, daughter Jenny (Joe), son Bill, grandchildren Cassandra (Loren), Chris and Alec, great-grandchildren Lia, Henry, Sam and Cooper, niece Lori, nephews Tom (Delaine) and Paul and their children Heather, Chet and Annabel.



A memorial service celebrating Kay's life will be held on March 17th at 2:00 pm. at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center, Bozeman.



Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary