Katherine Ellen (Patty) King Hackleman (78) of Terre Haute, IN, passed away peacefully at Providence Heath Care at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods with her family in attendance on Sunday morning August 4, 2019.
Kathy was born in Bozeman on November 29, 1940 to Harold and Helen King.
She was preceded in death by her parents and survived by her husband of 56 years, Lew; daughter, Kimberly Jo (Kim) Hackleman (Mike Harvey), grandsons Max Harvey and Zach Harvey all of Coventry, England; son Harold Lewis (Hal) Hackleman of Terre Haute; brother Charles Harold King Jr. (Karen) of Bayou Vista, Texas; and sister D'Arla Jean King of Bozeman; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Upon her arrival in Terre Haute Kathy joined the Faculty Wives Club of ISU where she met many who were to be life-long friends. Early in her life in Terre Haute she became a gentle and forward-thinking community activist, helping start Citizens League for Environmental Action Now (CLEAN), Terre Haute Recyclers of Waste (THROW), and worked with others to establish a food co-op. She was for years a member of Altrusa.
Her spiritual life was one of continuing to search for and celebrate the good in the world. Active in her home church of Grand Avenue Christian Church in Bozeman, she chose to attend a college in the Christian denomination, Phillips University of Enid, Oklahoma. Here she met her future husband while working as his assistant director on a dramatic production. Kathy maintained an interest in theater, designing and building costumes for the Theatre Department and the Music Department and dabbling in acting.
At Phillips she earned a BS degree in Elementary Education and taught 4th grade in Denver,Minneapolis, and Terre Haute. She also earned a Master's degree in Reading from ISU and was a reading teacher in Oregon for a year.
Upon her return from Oregon, Kathy worked for several years as the first director of 4-C. She then began working for the Vigo County Public Library (VCPL) and while working, earned a Master of Library Science from Indiana University, ultimately securing a job as the Community Services Librarian at VCPL. While there she was instrumental in establishing the Wabash Valley Literacy Coalition and the Life Long Learning Centre. Governor Bayh appointed her to his task force on literacy.
Never one to let her spiritual life go untended, she and her family attended Washington Avenue (later Unity) Presbyterian Church. With other members of the church she formed a prayer circle and a spiritual centered weekly book group for like-minded friends which continues to meet. She read spiritual books of all religions and with Lew, attended a book group that meets weekly at United Campus Ministries.
Kathy was not afraid of, but welcomed, hard work from her earliest days, working in a pea cannery, waitressing, food preparation and even grounds keeping for a large apartment complex in Oregon (she loved being outdoors and riding the big mower). Her loves were many, and beyond family and friends included gardening, travel, and walking labyrinths all over the world.
In her later years, her passion became the work done by Art Spaces, Inc., serving on the selection committee for which she spent many hours studying proposals, examining designs and models, and talking with artists.
A Memorial Service was held at Unity Presbyterian Church on August 9th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Kathy's honor be made to Art Spaces, Inc. 669 Ohio Street, Terre Haute, Indiana, 47807 (812) 235-2801.
We hope that you continue to honor the memory of Kathy with random acts of kindness, love and peace.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019