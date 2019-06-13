Katherine Michelle Brown, 52, passed away in her residence in Bozeman, on June 6, 2019. Katherine was born on December 22, 1966 in Fort Jackson, South Carolina to Eursie and Cartie Brown Jr.



She was born in Columbia, South Carolina and grew up in Bozeman. Katherine moved to Rochester, NY for a bit, but in the end, moved back to Bozeman. She was taking online courses from the University of Phoenix, but never got the chance to complete her degree.



Katherine worked as a Bookkeep and landscaper, keeping herself busy with both jobs. Her passions were horses and landscape design, and of course her family.



She is survived by her partner Steve Reinke, her mother Cartie Brown; daughter Mary Day; Son, Christopher (Elizabeth) Hickman; sister Jody (Rick) Hickman; brother Tony Brown; and three grandsons. Katherine was preceded in death by her father Eursie Brown and her brother Allen Brown.



No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 13, 2019