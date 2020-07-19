Kathryn Elaine Kelly, 90, of Bozeman, Montana, passed away July 12, 2020 in Bozeman.
Kathryn was born in Knox Township, Ohio, March 13, 1930, to William and Sarah (Buckman) Grove, the eleventh of twelve children. Farm life gave Kathryn a deep appreciation of family, hard work, and the value of a job well done. On August 28, 1948, she married her life's love, Richard Dean Kelly. After his discharge from the Army in 1954, she worked to help their young family complete Dean's Doctor of Dentistry at the Ohio State University, and establish a practice in Alliance, Ohio. Daughter Allison was born in 1960. Kathryn was a loving wife, mother, homemaker, and instrumental part of the dental practice. She engaged in her community of Alliance and loved to host friends and family at picnics (featuring homemade ice cream), outings and vacations. Ski trips, adventures to Hilton Head Island, boating on Lake Erie with family and friends were highlights, as was her first jet ski ride at age 86. Always a caregiver, Kathryn loved deeply and was deeply loved. She leaves behind friends far and wide.
Kathryn is survived by her daughter Allison (Richard) Garwood of Bozeman, grandson Christopher Garwood of Bozeman, brother Cliff (Jean) Grove of Alliance, and many, many nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, ten siblings, and her husband Dean in 2001.
A special thank you to the caring staff of Birchwood Assisted Living, Qualicare Home Care, Bozeman Hospice, and Chaplain Allen Jones whose ministry was of extreme comfort to all of us.
A celebration of life will be held in Ohio at a later date.
