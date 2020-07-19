1/1
Kathryn Elaine Kelly
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn Elaine Kelly, 90, of Bozeman, Montana, passed away July 12, 2020 in Bozeman.

Kathryn was born in Knox Township, Ohio, March 13, 1930, to William and Sarah (Buckman) Grove, the eleventh of twelve children. Farm life gave Kathryn a deep appreciation of family, hard work, and the value of a job well done. On August 28, 1948, she married her life's love, Richard Dean Kelly. After his discharge from the Army in 1954, she worked to help their young family complete Dean's Doctor of Dentistry at the Ohio State University, and establish a practice in Alliance, Ohio. Daughter Allison was born in 1960. Kathryn was a loving wife, mother, homemaker, and instrumental part of the dental practice. She engaged in her community of Alliance and loved to host friends and family at picnics (featuring homemade ice cream), outings and vacations. Ski trips, adventures to Hilton Head Island, boating on Lake Erie with family and friends were highlights, as was her first jet ski ride at age 86. Always a caregiver, Kathryn loved deeply and was deeply loved. She leaves behind friends far and wide.

Kathryn is survived by her daughter Allison (Richard) Garwood of Bozeman, grandson Christopher Garwood of Bozeman, brother Cliff (Jean) Grove of Alliance, and many, many nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, ten siblings, and her husband Dean in 2001.

A special thank you to the caring staff of Birchwood Assisted Living, Qualicare Home Care, Bozeman Hospice, and Chaplain Allen Jones whose ministry was of extreme comfort to all of us.

A celebration of life will be held in Ohio at a later date.

Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dahl Funeral Chapel
300 Highland Boulevard
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 586-5298
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dahl Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved