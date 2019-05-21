Resources More Obituaries for Kathy Secora Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathy Secora

1957 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Kathy Secora lost her battle with cancer May 14, 2019. She passed away in her home surrounded by loved ones. Born Kathryn Marie Johnson to Elton and Dixie Johnson June 27, 1957. Kathy attended schools in Bozeman and Butte, and graduated from Bozeman Senior High School in 1975. In elementary school she met the future love of her life, the two dated throughout high school. Rick Secora and Kathy Johnson were married July 12, 1975. The two resided in Bozeman while they started their family. Their first daughter Codie was born, followed a few years later by a second daughter Jessica. In that time the young family bought property out on the Madison River where they would begin to build their dream home. In 1983 their son Gust was born and two years later their fourth child Callie was born. With the help and support of many family and friends the Secora's dream log house was finished. It was in this home that the four children were raised and the property evolved to become Kathy's dream spot for entertaining. Kathy had many passions including being a fantastic grandma, landscaping, gardening, sewing, cooking, baking, crafting, photography, and loved to entertain! Rick and Kathy loved being together. Some of their favorite activities were kayaking the Madison, attending auctions, road tripping, hunting, fishing, camping and finding remote hot springs. Kathy loved to travel, her and Rick traveled many places together including Mexico numerous times with the family. Last year she was able to take a much anticipated trip to Hawaii with her mom, where they stayed with her sister Jennie. Kathy is survived by Rick, her best friend and husband of 44 years, her beloved canine companion Dasey, children Codie (Ethan) Severson, Jessica (Jesse) Miller, Gust (Angie) Secora, Callie (Dave) Carroll, 10 beloved grandchildren, mother Dixie (John) Parsons, father Elton Johnson, siblings Jennie (Greg) Saks, Jim (Joan) Johnson, Laura O'Kelly, Darcy Johnson-Cooper, Cheri Waller, Jason Waller. Kathy is preceded in death by stepmom Lila Johnson. Kathy was a tremendous wife, loving mother, and grandmother. She will be incredibly missed by all. A celebration of life is planned for June 22, at the Secora property on the Madison. Look for details to be posted on facebook. In lieu of flowers, plant something that will remind you of Kathy, and next time you see Rick buy him a beer and share a memory. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.