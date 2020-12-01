KC Davis of rural Bozeman passed away from breast cancer November 5, 2020 at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital.
KC was born as Kathleen Jean Christensen in Bismarck, North Dakota to Bill and Donna Propp Christensen on December 4, 1954. She joined older siblings Ellen and Tom, and later the family was joined by her two younger brothers, Jim and Bob. The family of five lived on the Figure 4 Ranch near Killdeer, North Dakota until KC was about three years old. The family then spent a few years living in Ennis, Montana. They later returned to North Dakota where they settled in Watford City. It was here where Kathy, as she was known in her youth, grew up and attended grade school through high school. The best weekends were spent going to rodeos, riding her beloved horses, Shorty and Buck, and exploring the vast, stark beauty of the North Dakota Badlands, the memory of which she spoke often to her family and friends in Bozeman.
As a young adult, KC spent a few adventurous years living in various places such as Mandan, ND, Williston, ND, Casper, WY, and Bozeman, MT. She met the love of her life, Mark, in Watford City in 1977, but because Mark was visiting from Wyoming where the drinking age was still 19, and because he was friends with her younger brother, Jim, KC refused to go out for a drink with him. Taking her job as a bartender seriously, she ended up carding him before they could go on their first date.
Mark and KC were married on July 28, 1979 just south of Bozeman at Highlight Reservoir. Together, they raised two daughters, Tamra and Oranda, and a considerable amount of KC's time during those years was spent in convincing Mark and the girls not to behave like heathens.
Throughout her life, KC adored all creatures, great and small, and was always ready to tum any orphaned animal into one of her cherished pets. In the springtime, she loved going on long drives through the backroads of the valley delighting in the newborn calves and lambs playing in the fields. She enjoyed taking the boat out on the lake, traveling with Mark in their RV, and simply sitting by the river, listening to and watching the water go by. She often stayed up late into the night reading her beloved mystery novels.
Throughout her life, KC made many friends while working nights, playing in various pool leagues, and attending MSU where she earned a master's degree in animal and range science. She was later hired by MSU as a research associate, a job that she truly loved despite the unavoidable reality of workplace politics, and the daily grind of inputting and torturing of data. These tasks were counter-balanced by time working with grad students from all over the United States and the rest of the world. Her favorite part of the job were the days spent working with the animals: lambing and shearing at Red Bluff, ram selecting at Fort Ellis, working with cows in Havre, Miles City, Judith Gap, Bair Ranch, and Town Farm.
Many great times were had attending the infamous Bucking Horse Sale, PBR Bull Riding, and going on sunny beach trips with her closest friend, Tammy.
After retiring she cared for her aging parents and focused on fairy and flower gardening and attracting a plethora of birds to the feeders in her yard, the tiny, shimmering hummingbirds being her favorite visitors. Above all else, she loved spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids, especially during the holidays, summers, and their birthdays. She spoiled them unconditionally with her love, attention, encouragement, and loved finding the perfect gift for each unique kid, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were what she truly valued most in her life.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Mark Davis; her two daughters, Tamra (Tom) Weatherston, Oranda (Mike Noland) Davis; grandchildren, Kelly (Corrie) Bryan, Gina (Adam) Schanck, Bryce (Tori) Weatherston, Damaeon Noland, and Aislin Noland; her great- grandchildren, Audrie Schanck and Oliver Schanck; and two step-granddaughters, Shalee and Pamela.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, at 1 pm at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. The service will be webcast at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1hir9T--GA&feature=youtu.be
Should friends desire, memorial in KC's name may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com