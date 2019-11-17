|
A memorial service for Keith Virgil Speck, 91, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home, with inurnment in Resthaven Memory Gardens and a reception to follow.
Keith passed away November 12, 2019. Born in Bagley, Iowa, he was a son of the late Adolf and Fern Speck. He was a professional baseball player from 1948-1955, retired from the Union Pacific Railroad as an engineer after 42 years and served in the Korean War.
Keith was an avid sports fan and "loved to hate" the Colorado Rockies. He was a family man and enjoyed watching his children and then his grandchildren play sports.
Surviving are his children, Billy Speck and his wife, Charline of Modesto, CA., Vicki Kautz and her husband, Dr. Robert Kautz of Greeley, Mickey Speck and his wife, Anna of Windsor; grandchildren, Karli Speck of Modesto, CA., Kendall and Doug Kerker of Evansville, IN., Molly and Zach Manns of Fort Collins, Kelsi Kautz of Greeley, Sam Speck of Wichita, KS., Ryan and Sydney Dickerson of Windsor; great-granddaughter, Alondra Cazares of Modesto, CA.; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was pre-deceased by his wife of 53 years, Wanda Speck, in 2009.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019