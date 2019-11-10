|
|
Kenneth L. Anderson passed away at his home on the morning of October 7th, 2019. Kenny was born to Virginia Kittle and Virgil Anderson in Portsmouth, VA on February 18th in 1944. He moved to Long Beach, CaliforniaKe when he was 12 years old, where his mother started one of the country's most successful sports bars. He graduated from Banning High School in 1961 and enrolled in Long Beach City College afterwards, where he became a Junior College All-American defensive halfback on the football team. He started working for Exxon in the harbor in Long Beach and retired 34 years later as a Supervisor at the tank facility in Bozeman, Montana.
Kenny was a true mountain man. His heroes throughout his life included the Lone Ranger, John Wayne, Gary Cooper, Jeremiah Johnson, Buffalo Bill Cody, and Wild Bill Hickock. His personality, stories and style made him one of a kind. He was unmistakable in a crowd, donning his "Colonel Sanders" mustache, blue western bow tie, and cowboy hat. His look was discovered by a talent agent later in life and got him cast in the 2017 Chevy Silverado super bowl commercial and the western film "The Ballad of Lefty Brown."
Kenny is survived by his three sons Zach (Malori), Erik, and Nathan who still reside in the local area. He also has two grandchildren, Brantley and Kipton. He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Virgi, sister Dorothy, and brother James.
There will be a potluck style celebration of life for Kenny at his home on November 16th. The celebration will begin at 1:00 o'clock PM, with a happy hour toast at 3 o'clock PM. Anyone that knew him is encouraged to attend. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, www.dokkennelson.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019