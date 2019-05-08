Resources More Obituaries for Kimberly Zitzer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kimberly Zitzer

2019 - 2019 Obituary Flowers It is with great sadness that we recognize the passing of our mother, sister, companion, daughter and friend, Kimberly Chloe Zitzer. Kimberly was known for taking care of her family and friends, always bringing food, love and encouragement to those in her circle.



She leaves behind an enormous vacancy, and while we learn to move on and accept life without her, our lives will be different from here forward. With all of the love she brought to those around her, she also carried with her a wonderful sense of humor, wild happiness, and the ability to make light of a situation.



She had a strong faith in God and relied on that relationship to help her through many challenges in life. She had made many gains in personal growth and never stopped pushing to do the next right thing, "If He brought you to it, He'll get you through it" was a reassuring notion for her.



Kimberly enjoyed her time with family and friends immensely, and many hobbies including hiking, skiing, sewing, baking and her pets. Kimberly was born in Northridge, CA, and lived for many years in San Luis Obispo, CA, where she attended Cuesta College, and put herself through nursing school. She was blessed with a daughter in 1990 and they lived in San Luis Obispo until 2000. They then moved to Bozeman, MT to be closer to her sister. She was delighted by the birth of her son in 2002. She considered Bozeman her home and continued to live there, while working as a nurse.



Kimberly is survived by her devoted partner, Thom, her children, Chantal and Brayden, her sister, Ginger, and her mother and father, Carol and Bill and many dear friends.



Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on May 11 at 1:00pm at the Bozeman Adventist Church, 24 N 15th Ave. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 8, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.