Kirk M. Horn, 79, passed away on Sunday February 10, 2019, in Billings, Montana, where he was being treated for cancer. He was surrounded by family he loved.



Kirk was born in Eugene, Oregon, and grew up on the family farm where his childhood was one of hard work, love, and lots of outdoor activities. He completed college at Lewis and Clark College in Washington and Pacific University in Oregon and attended graduate school at the University of Arizona with degrees in biology. He loved large mammals, the outdoors, and believed in taking care of the environment.



Kirk worked summers at Crater Lake National Park where he met his wife Beth and they enjoyed over 50 years of marriage. He taught biology at Heppner High School in Oregon where he thoroughly enjoyed his students and watched them grow into young adults. He then went on to a rewarding career with the U.S. Forest Service where he held positions as forest biologist on the Mt Hood National Forest in Oregon, regional wildlife biologist in Portland, Oregon, national threatened and endangered species coordinator in Washington D.C., and regional director of wildlife and fisheries in Missoula, Montana. He and Beth retired in 1999, settling in a home on the shores of Hebgen Lake where they could enjoy hiking, camping, fishing, and other outdoor activities that they loved. Kirk continued working on wildlife issues after retirement and was President of the Board of Directors at the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center for many years. He always found it a source of pride and esteem to be able to teach people about the wild animals he so loved.



Kirk is survived by wife Beth, daughter Frances Malcolm (Greg) Charnesky, and grandsons Owen and Matthew. Donations may be made in Kirk's name to the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center in West Yellowstone. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019