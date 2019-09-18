|
On September 15, 2019, the world stopped turning when our beloved Kristi Marie White left this world far too soon, to be in the arms of the Lord. Kristi was born in Bozeman, MT on June 8, 1962, to her parents, Bud and Randi Simpson. Her dad was so delighted to finally be getting his little girl and we can now take comfort in knowing they are together again. Kristi graduated from Bozeman High School in 1981 and began working for the school district, where she worked until retirement. She met her husband of 36 years, Jeff White and they were married on April 23, 1983. There could never be a better example of two people who loved each other dearly and were completely dedicated to spending their life together and raising their family. Kristi became a mother for the first time when she welcomed her daughter, Heather, in 1986. She became a mother again when she welcomed her daughter, Kacee, in 1989. Being a mother was one of the greatest roles of her life and she did it with so much love, care, selflessness, and pride. Her next greatest role came when she became a Grammy to her first grandchild, Sadie, in 2013 and again in 2016, to her grandson Kade. Being a Grammy to her "Sades" and "Bubbalicious" was something she absolutely cherished and was a stay-at-home grandma from the day they were born. Her biggest hobby in life was her family and she made sure she not only told you of her love for you, but she showed it immensely. She will be remembered by her big beautiful smile, laugh, and her love for her family. Kristi is survived by her devoted husband Jeff White of Bozeman. Daughter and Son-In-Law Heather and Kevin Armfield of Bozeman. Daughter Kacee White of Bozeman. Grandchildren Sadie and Kade Armfield of Bozeman. Mother Randi Simpson of Belgrade. Brothers Mark and Ty Simpson of Bozeman. Half-brother Jerry Hespen of Belgrade. Brother-In-Law and Sister-In-Law Steve and Jodee White of Dillon, MT. Father-In-Law Kenneth White of Augusta, MT, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, niece, nephew, and friends. Kristi is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth "Bud" Simpson, her grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles, and mother-in-law, Sharon White.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to the , , or any charity you would like in her honor. Services will take place on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, at 10 a.m. in Bozeman, MT. A short reception will follow in the downstairs of church. Burial will take place at a later date.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019