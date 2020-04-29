|
Billie Thomas passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Spring Creek Memory Care with family by her side. Billie was born on December 21, 1935 to Lawrence Watt and Ruth Puckett Watt in Bozeman, Montana and was raised on the family ranch off Jackrabbit Lane. She attended Belgrade Schools and graduated from Belgrade High School in 1953. After graduation, Billie married Clyde Chambers and they had three children: Juanda, Teri and Larry. They later divorced.
On July 8, 1966 Billie married Larry Thomas in Boise, Idaho. This July would have been their 54th wedding anniversary. They settled near Four Corners and raised Simmental Cattle for a number of years. They then put their focus and lifelong love into their saddle and draft horses. Billie called this home for 53 years, until her move to Spring Creek Inn Memory Care.
Billie worked in many capacities until her retirement. She worked many years for attorneys Bob Holter and Bob Heath; as Managerial Assistant at the Holiday Inn; as an assistant for Guy Sperry at the Chamber of Commerce; as secretary for Jim and Bea Taylor; as administrative assistant for financial consultants; and finally, as administrative assistant for the Bozeman School District until her retirement. She especially loved her school district job as she could keep an eye on her grandchildren!
Billie was a member of the Chamber of Commerce Green Coats and active in 4-H and Little Britches Rodeo while the kids were young. She was one of the founders, and secretary, for the Montana Junior Rodeo Association (MJRA). Billie and Larry loved working with their horses and catching the sun while riding trails. One of their memorable trips was a horseback vacation to the Bob Marshall Wilderness with friends. She and Larry's favorite pastime was participating in horse-related volunteer work including with the Gallatin Valley Backcountry Horsemen where they cleared trails and built corrals at mountain trailheads around the Bozeman area. Billie loved helping Larry cut hay every 4th of July using the draft horses. She loved being involved with giving hay rides to friends, family and local school students using the draft horse team. She was always busy and always there for her family. She had her mother's corny sense of humor and we will miss those gems of absurdity and bad puns. No matter how bad, they always made us laugh. When riding horses wasn't possible, she loved gardening, reading, jigsaw puzzles, eating ice cream, and playing Wednesday golf with her sister Jackie, and friends Letha and Lorraine.
Billie is survived by her husband of 54 years, Larry Thomas; daughter Teri (Jeff) Mazer; son Larry Chambers; daughter-in-law Luanne Chambers; sisters Jackie (Ed) Howard, Cindy (Allen) Christophersen; grandchildren Curt (Eryn) Peralta, Nikki Peralta, Dustin (Liesl) Vial, Mariah Vial, Tyler Chambers, Chelsey Chambers, and Suzanne (Brian) Long, and 5 great-grandchildren.
She is pre-deceased by her grandparents John and Myrtle Puckett; parents Larry and Ruth Watt; step-father Monte Benson; her parents-in-law Floyd and Vivian Thomas; daughter Juanda Chambers Lionshows; grandson Joaquin Peralta; dear cousin Rena Shipman; and nephew Tim Howard.
A Picnic celebrating Billie's life will be held in early summer (July) depending upon circumstances. All friends and family are invited. Please watch for an announcement for date and location in the Bozeman Chronicle.
Memorials may be made to the Gallatin Valley Backcountry Horsemen, the Gallatin Saddle and Harness Club, or Gallatin Historical Museum.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the support and well-wishes of all our friends and family. As well, a special "Thank You" to the staff of Spring Creek Inn Memory Care and the Hospice team for the exemplary compassion and care they provided during Billie's stay. . Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 29, 2020