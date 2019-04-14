Resources More Obituaries for Larry Chase Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Larry Chase

Larry Chase of Belgrade, MT, died on March 18, 2019, after a long-fought battle with cancer and other complications. Larry was born July 4, 1940, in Morenci, AZ., thereinafter, affectionately known as Mom's "firecracker." He was the third of 6 children born to Mitchell And Dorothy chase.



He graduated from Kodiak H.S. In 1958, after moving there to live with his older brother his sophomore year. He joined the Navy in 1959 and had a very successful career as an aviation aircraft mechanic First Class and then as a recruiter/career counselor in Bozeman. During his tenure in the Navy, he travelled extensively throughout Europe and Asia. While he was stationed in Spain, he was surprised by how much his high school Spanish came in handy.



He and his late-wife Betty fell in love with the area when they arrived in 1971, decided to build a house in Belgrade, and retire there. They were never sorry. After retiring from the Navy, Larry worked for the University of Montana as a maintenance supervisor for 20 years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. When Betty died in 2004, Larry sold their wonderful home and moved to a condo. He said it was just right for him and his little dog, Bijou.



Larry was a private man with a lot of friends and family who cared deeply for him as he did for them. I, his sister, am extremely grateful for all of you; for your love, support, meals, visits, shopping, cleaning, etc., too many of you to mention, but you know who you are. A special thanks to our niece Pam for coming to care for Larry his last 5 months, enabling him to stay at home; his neighbor Troy for giving Larry his Yorkie Stella to keep as his own (an indescribable gift for Larry); his neighbor Debbie who provided him with wonderful meals, company, games to play and genuine friendship. Also thanks to Meals on Wheels and all their lovely people, Compass Hospice (you were invaluable), and Dr. Weiss and his great nurse Julie-thank you all so very much.



Larry is survived by his brother Ron Chase (Mary) of Kodiak, AK and his sister Carolyn (Russell) Anderson of Boise, ID, plus numerous nephews and nieces.



There will be a gathering of friends on April 20 at the home of Melissa Evanson in Three Forks, MT, 715 3rd Ave W. at 1:00. Bring yourselves and your appetites. Afterwards, per Larry's wishes, his ashes will be scattered in the headwaters of the Missouri River.



We miss you my dear Brother, but we know you are now at peace and no longer in pain.