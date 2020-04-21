|
|
|
Larry was taken to be with his Heavenly Father on March 28 2020, after a brief battle with the Covid-19 virus. He was born on January 28, 1942, in Bozeman to Albert (Bill) and Olive Egeler Martin. He grew up in the Gallatin Valley and attended school in Bozeman through his sophomore year and then transferred to Belgrade where he graduated in 1960. Larry married his high school sweetheart, Niki Ward, on January 18, 1964. Larry and Niki were constant companions and worked side by side their entire lives. One son, Troy Ward, was born to this union on July 20, 1967.
Larry moved his family to the Ruby Valley in February of 1970 where they had purchased a ranch south of Twin Bridges. Troy and his wife, Mary, came on board with Heart L Ranch in 1991. Larry always felt a deep sense of pride that his son, Troy, and two granddaughters, Morgan and Megan, had the opportunity to grow up on a ranch where they learned work ethics and so many lessons in life itself. He was a true farmer/rancher, as he loved cattle and raising hard red spring wheat, malt barley and alfalfa hay.
Larry was an incredibly hard-working, kind, patient and gentle man. His biggest trade mark was his laugh. He always had a twinkle in his eye, a big smile and was ready to give someone a hard time. The love Larry had for his family was very evident, and he was always there supporting them, whether it be in sports, 4-H or other activities of Troy's and the granddaughters.
Larry was preceded in death by his grandparents, father, Bill Martin; mother, Olive Martin Logan and stepdad Lars Logan. He is survived by his wife, Niki; his son, Troy (Mary); granddaughter Morgan (Lou Munoz), granddaughter Megan (Kelby VanDyken), grandson Ryan Swalling; sister Rita White (Jack); sister-in-law Resa Roethle (Ray); brother-in-law, Gary Ward; brother-in-law Lonnie Ward (Lydia). He is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. His beloved dog, "Sunny", with whom he had a very special bond, and the newest member of the family, "Skye", also survive.
The family is planning a memorial/celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020