Laura Knowles Kaiser, 88, passed away June 23, 2019 at home in Bozeman with her family. Born in Armington Junction, MT to William H. Knowles and Leona Doyle Knowles on December 17, 1930. She was raised in Neihart, MT, the 6th of 7 children. She graduated first in her high school class and then attended beauty college in Great Falls. Laura's career as a beautician went for over 40 years. In 1952, she met Larry Kaiser, a young enlisted man stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base. Larry fell in love with Laura and Great Falls. They were married December 5, 1954 and stayed their entire married life in Great Falls. From this union, they had 3 children, Nancy, Todd and Kim. In 1962, they found their dream home on Lower River Road on the Missouri River and spent the rest of their married life creating memories at the river house. Larry passed in 1990 and Laura continued to maintain the house and 3-acre lawn. With the river frontage, large cottonwood trees, green grass and many flower beds, it always looked like a park.



Laura lived on the river until 2011 when eye problems forced her to give up driving (something she never liked). She moved to Bozeman to be closer to her children and grandchildren.



Laura is survived by Nancy and Bruce Nelson and their children, Erik, Haley and Drew Nelson; Todd and Coleen Kaiser and their children, Kimball, Dara and Dirk Kaiser and Kim Cohen and her children Bridger, Carter and Libby Cohen. She is also survived by her brother, Bruce and his wife Jean Knowles and many nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her husband Larry, her parents, brothers Bill and Hank Knowles, sisters, May Kielt, Dolly Strizich, and Betty Austin Bindl.



A memorial service and celebration will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial, 1410 13th Street South, Great Falls, MT. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree or a plant or donate to the in memory of Laura.



