More Obituaries for Lawrence Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Boyd Prince


1927 - 2020
Lawrence Boyd Prince Obituary
Lawrence (Larry) Prince passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Larry was born on August 11, 1927 in Westfield, New York. He spent his working years in Western New York but upon his retirement he followed Mary's advice to "go west young man". He spent his retirement pursuing big game hunting, traveling and running. He joined the Big Sky Wind Drinkers and ran many Sweet Pea races, competing well into his 80's.

He is celebrated by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary, and four children, Debbie Prince, Denice Prince & Jim Kallinger, Kathy & Sonny Madan, and Don & Chauntelle Prince. His family includes 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

He felt long obituaries were ostentatious, so this is it.

We will celebrate his life at Refuge Church, Belgrade, MT (http://RefugeMT.org) on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 pm. Meal to be served afterwards. Donations to Shodair Hospital in lieu of flowers would be appreciated (http://shodair.org).

Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2020
