Leah Jean York
1940 - 2020
Leah Jean (Northam) York, 79, of Belgrade, Montana passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. Leah was born August 17, 1940 in Butte, Montana to Leslie George Rich Northam and Alda Gertrude (Bennett) Northam.

She grew up in Butte, where she graduated high school, later living in Gallatin Gateway before moving to Belgrade. She worked for many years in the food industry as a waitress and a cook and retired from WalMart.

Leah loved all animals, especially those at her daughter's home.

She was preceded in death by her parents and special friend, Ray Crane.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda York; sons, Jim York, Ron Northam, and Bill York; sister, Dawn Northam; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; close friends, Tanya Koelzer, Shannon Fair, and Jim Crane; and two special nieces, Ginny Haines and Cindy Brekke.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
