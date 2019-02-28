|
Lee Ann Wilder, 73, of Champaign, IL, passed away February 7, 2019 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Lee Ann was born March 4, 1945, in Champaign, IL, the daughter of Eugene and Opal (Coventry) Wilder. She married Monty Wilson on July 14, 1968 and he survives.
Lee Ann was a secretary for the U of I, visual aids department. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Champaign and loved taking care of her home. She loved music and played piano. She collected American Indian art and loved shopping for antiques.
Also surviving are her siblings, Steven E. Wilder of Lafayette, IN, Mary Claire Bradford of Bilgrade, MT and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation services are being provided by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019