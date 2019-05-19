Resources More Obituaries for Leona Hassen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leona Hassen

1924 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Leona Lampi Hassen



Leona Lillian Lampi Hassen was born September 30,1924 in Red Lodge, Montana and passed away on April 28, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho at 94 years of age. Leona was predeceased by her parents, John and Lillian Lampi, by her infant sister, by her second husband Bob Hassen, and in 2011 by her beloved son, John Leopold Pilati of Coeur d'Alene.



Leona was a life-long traveler, scholar, and teacher of languages, literature, history, and culture. In 1998 she published "At the Foot of the Beartooth Mountains", a history of the Finnish community of her hometown, Red Lodge. She graduated from the University of Montana and went on to earn her Masters Degree in Spanish and Education and conducted further studies at the University of Helsinki, Finland.



As a young woman Leona Lampi served the Legation of Finland in Washington DC and other international offices pertaining to Finnish and US international relations. Leona also taught at the University of Jyvaskyla in Finland and later at North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene. She taught at several Montana high schools including Bozeman Senior High School. She taught English and was the school's drama director, introducing her students to modern plays and modern staging. She also introduced many students and local people to Nordic cross-country skiing and photographed Hyalite Canyon extensively.



At Leona's request there will be no formal memorial services but she will be remembered with love at a family reunion to be held in Finland next summer. Her ashes will be laid to rest in Red Lodge.



If friends and family wish, donations in memory of Leona Lampi Hassen may be made to the Inland Empire Chapter of the Finlandia Foundation, c/o Tuula Ezzell, PO Box 48300, Spokane, Washington, 99228. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 19, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.