Leslie Kay (Viedt) Hysell was born on February 16, 1943. She grew up in Winner, South Dakota with her loving parents Bob and Irene, and younger sister Gayle. Leslie loved music including vocal, piano and percussion. Leslie married Daryl "Tank" Wilken on May 19, 1962. On April 6, 1963 their beloved daughter Michelle was born. Tragically, Daryl died on March 19, 1972. Leslie was later remarried to Cliff Hysell. She enjoyed years of being a hairdresser and singing with Sweet Adelines. Leslie was injured in 1981 while living in California. She moved back to Montana and resided in Bozeman and her daughter Michelle was very lovingly attentive to her care. Sadly, her daughter Michelle died in 2010. Leslie described herself as a "puzzlemaniac" and enjoyed ALL activities at the Gallatin Rest Home the last several years. She is survived by her grandson, Thomas McGuane V; her son-in-law, Thomas McGuane IV; brother-in-laws, Steve Wilken and Charles Johnson, as well as nephews and nieces. A Memorial Service will be held for Leslie on Tuesday, September 3, 11am, at First Lutheran Church, Bozeman, MT.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019