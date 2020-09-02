Lester Merle Barner, age 69, passed away on August 29th at his home in Polson in the love and care of his family. Les lived and worked in the timber industry in Montana, Oregon, and New Zealand, and was a lover of all things outdoors. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold "Barney" and Dorothy Barner, of Belgrade. He is survived by his wife, Diane; brother, Michael; son Travis and his wife, Mary; daughter Tresta Payne and husband Tim; and grandchildren Bailey, Jacob, Shelby, and Ethan Payne. He is deeply missed and forever remembered by his family and friends, who will hunt and fish and hike this world in his memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store