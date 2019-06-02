On June 12, 1968, an earth angel was born to the Bennett family. Liane Estelle Bennett was born a fighter and continued to do so her entire life.



Liane was a happy, caring, loving, giving soul. She was funny, she was kind, and she was a gentle soul. She was always there to lend and ear, give a helping hand or a big hug. She spent her life in the Gallatin Valley touching those that knew her.



Liane passed away at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital on Thursday, May 30, 2019. We have lost our daughter, sister, aunt, and best friend. Liane leaves behind her parents, Gary and Rachel of Great Falls; sisters, Cynthia of Bozeman and Brenda (Beau) of Wyoming; brother, Keith (Betty) of Great Falls; nephew, Tyler of Bozeman and his mother, Rose of Great Falls; niece, Gina and family of Three Forks and niece, Shalina and family of Bozeman. There are many other family members and friends, plus her baby cat, Sadie, that will greatly miss her.



A private graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery in Great Falls. A celebration of Liane's life will be held later in Bozeman.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.