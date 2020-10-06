LINDA KAY HANEY (SWANSON) July 24, 1944 - September 24,2020



Linda passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on September 24, 2020 at the age of 76 in Butte, MT. She was born in Anaconda to John Arthur Swanson and Kathleen Mathelda Lindwall-Swanson. She was one of three children.



She was raised in Anaconda until she was seven years old and then moved to Helena, MT. She graduated from high school in 1962 and moved to Great Falls to study cosmetology.



In 1963, she married her first husband, Ron, with whom she had her first two children, Larry and Rhonda.



In 1970, she married her second husband, Ralph, with whom she had her two youngest children, Robert (Bobby) and Kristen.



In 1989, she moved to Butte and this was her life-long home. She moved to Bozeman for a short period of time and moved back to Butte in January 2020.



She is survived by her three children; Rhonda Gilbert (husband Brant); Robert "Bobby" Haney (wife Kim); Kristen Haney. She was also blessed with many beloved grandchildren- Alec, Kyler, Kanyen, Katie, Harley, Jahsyn, Ciela, Joseph, Zachary, and Kaleb. Great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.



Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life ceremony is scheduled for Monday October 12, 2020 at 10:00 am at Belgrade Alliance Church 205 W. Cameron Ave Belgrade Montana. Refreshments will follow.



She had a love and passion for saving homeless cats so in lieu of gifts, all donations can to be sent to the animal rescue who has her beloved fur babies, to assist in low cost spay and neuter clinics. Purrrr-fect friends kitten rescue , 403 Jackrabbit Belgrade Mt 59714.



"This is not the end, but just a pause, a moment in between, until we meet again... See you soon." -Linda



