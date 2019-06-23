Resources More Obituaries for Linda Austin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Linda Lee Austin

1945 - 2018 Obituary Flowers Linda LaRue Austin passed into the care and comfort of her Savior November 25th, 2018. She was a longtime resident of Fort Worth, Texas. She had recently move to Helena, Montana.



Linda was born in Bozeman, Montana April 25, 1945. Parents were Harold and Edna Mae LaRue. She attended schools in Belgrade, graduating high school in 1963. She held a Bachelor of Theology degree in Christian Education from Northwest Christian University in Eugene, Oregon. She also received a Masters Degree in Christian Education with a major in drama and a minor in Old Testament from Lexington Theological Seminary in Lexington, Kentucky. She and her husband, Robert Austin, served as co-pastors at church's, for 10 years in Kentucky and Ohio.



The Austin's moved to Fort Worth in 1982. Linda became active in the local writing community and taught creative writing at Tarrant County Community College. She belonged to the Fort Worth Writers, Romance Writers of America, and Oklahoma Federation of Writers. She is listed in Who's Who in American Literature.



Linda was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. Linda has three surviving siblings. Judy Lowis, and Bruce LaRue (Donna) of Belgrade, Montana, Robert LaRue (Barbara) of Helena, Montana. Nieces Lisa Lowis of Sacramento, California, Sara Fields (Frank) of Portland, Oregon, nephews Robert Lowis (Monica) of Belgrade, Jamie LaRue of Mesa, Arizona, Mike LaRue (Crystal) of Helena, John Rush-LaRue (Elizabeth) of New York City.



A memorial service is scheduled for July 6th, at 10:30am, at Grand Avenue Christian Church, Bozeman, Montana.



