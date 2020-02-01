|
|
|
Linda Mary Reishus, 79, of Maple Valley, WA passed away on January 6, 2020 at her home. Linda was born on July 2, 1940 in Heppner, OR to Clifford and Sophie (Lysiak) Miller. She grew up in West Seattle, WA and graduated from West Seattle High School in 1958. She married Dan Mortensen in 1959. They were married for 28 years and had four children together. Dan was a Chief Petty Officer in the US Navy, and they brought their family up in Hawaii, Florida, and California. When Dan retired in 1976 they moved to Alaska where she spent many years helping to run a family-owned salmon fishing operation at the Akwe River near Yakutat, Alaska. Her children, grandchildren, and friends have many fond memories of our life together there in the Alaska wilderness. The family spent winters in Juneau, Alaska where she worked in the Legislative Affairs office for the State of Alaska.
Five years after the death of her first husband, in 1992 she married Floyd Reishus. They were married for 26 years.
Linda and Floyd moved to Bozeman, MT in 1996. They were actively involved for many years as volunteers for the Bridger Ski Foundation. They also cultivated together a large group of friends that they considered family. She relocated to Washington State following Floyd's death in 2018.
Linda enjoyed people more than anything else. Her great gift to us was knowing that she loved and accepted each of us exactly as we were. She was a terrific cook and could whip up a gourmet meal from whatever might be lurking in the cupboard...and get it done over a campfire if necessary!
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Bruce Miller, and her husband. She is survived by her children: Janis Smoke (Brian Newman) of Kent, WA; Dan (Shelli) Mortensen of Lancaster, PA; David Mortensen (Wendi Bates) of Anchorage, AK; and Barry (Lisa) Mortensen of Fairbanks, AK; and by her stepchildren, Karen (Bob) Bates of Midland, TX; Karol (Mike) Pomplin of Soldotna, AK; and Sue (Sean) Reishus-O'Brien of Juneau, AK. She is also survived by her sisters Sandy Miller of Manson WA and Nila Farrell of Black Diamond, WA; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Memorial donations may be made to the Maple Valley Food Bank, maplevalleyfoodbank.org.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 1, 2020