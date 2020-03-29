|
|
Linda "Susie" Rhodes Harris went to her eternal home on March 20, 2020, a sunny morning on the first day of Spring. She was born July 13, 1947 in Colorado Springs, CO, the youngest of seven children.
We were fortunate to have had mom stay at home as a loving mother and wife. She was a medical assistant, active in PTA in the schools, a hospice volunteer, a helper on the family farm, active in More to Life and loved the fellowship meetings in our home.
She said that it was her faith that sustained her through her life, especially in the last 10 years with her courageous battle with cancer. She kept a gratitude journal for many years and more often than not she would end her thoughts with, "Thank you God for my Life."
Susie was a very caring and compassionate person. When she could she was anxious to help out in many different ways. She cared for several of our elder ministers near the end of their lives and was always willing to give or help someone in time of need.
She is survived by her husband, Lloyd of almost 50 years; her children, Amy (Ted) Busse of St. Francis, KS, Elaine (Val) Mencas of Bozeman and Ted (Emma) of Bozeman; four darling grandchildren, Mallory, Liam, Ryder and Adam; her siblings, Barbara Ermel, Marge Henschel and Jeanette Rice all of Colorado Springs, CO, Nancy Rhodes of Denver, Larry (Nancy) Rhodes of NC and MaryLee of CA; brothers-in-law, Larry and Marvin Harris and sisters-in-law, Edith Bauman and Jo Harris; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and a host of dear friends.
In remembrance of Susie's compassionate nature, if you wish to give a memorial, it is requested that you donate to the food bank - help someone in need during this time of crisis or donate blood if possible.
A special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Hensold, the cancer center staff and the hospice team.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com (check the website later in the week for a slideshow).
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020