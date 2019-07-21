On the morning of June 29, 2019, Lloyd Engelsman woke up in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Lloyd was born on September 9, 1926 to John and Nellie (Brands) Engelsman. He grew up on his family's farm near Prairie View, Kansas. Lloyd attended a one-room schoolhouse near Luctor and graduated from Prairie View High School. Lloyd enjoyed playing basketball and baseball while in school. After serving in the Army during World War II he moved to Denver, Colorado and graduated from Denver University.



In Denver he met and fell in love with Margaret Swier; they were married 59 years. Lloyd and Margaret were blessed with three children, Anna Lynn, Roger, and Ronda. They lived in Denver for 50 years, raising their children, being active in their church, and caring for others. Lloyd sold real estate and insurance, owning his own business, Midwest Insurance Agency. He enjoyed working with people and served on several boards: Christian Reformed Church council, Denver Christian School board, University Hill Retirement Center, and Elim Christian School.



During their retirement Lloyd and Margaret traveled frequently exploring new places, visiting family, and spending their winters in Arizona. They relocated to Churchill, Montana and became members at Grace Bible Church in Bozeman. Throughout his life, Lloyd was inquisitive, learning about peoples' lives, interested in history, and a had passion for reading. He was a strong and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. We are sad, yet joyful that our Dad has completed the final chapter of life and is now home in heaven.



Lloyd is survived by his children, Anna Lynn Alberda (Keith), Roger Engelsman (Kelli), and Ronda Bosma (Jeff); grandchildren, Derek Engelsman (Carla), Lauralee Alberda, Christine Alberda, Daniel Engelsman (Tiffany), Whitney De Vries (Tyler), Clint Bosma (Karly), Dylan Engelsman (Caitlyn), Katrina Bosma, and Harris Bosma; and great-grandchildren, Levi De Vries, Eden De Vries, and Dax Engelsman. Lloyd is also survived by his brother, Lawrence. He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Engelsman.



Our family would like to express our appreciation to those who cared for our dad, including Bozeman Lodge, First Choice Home Health, and the VA.



Graveside services for family and friends will be held Saturday, August 3 at 10:00 A.M. at Hills Cemetery south of Churchill.



Memorial gifts may be sent in Lloyd's name to Manhattan Christian School Foundation, 8000 Churchill Rd., Manhattan, MT 59741.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 21, 2019