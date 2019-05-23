Lloyd R. Myers was born on September 27, 1927 to Ray and Verena (Kessler) Myers in Yeddo, Indiana.



He was brother to George (Karen) Myers and Barbara (Don) Lee. Lloyd passed away on May 19, 2019.



Lloyd enlisted in the US Navy during WWII from 8-7-45 to 7-30-46 and was stationed in the Phillipines.



He married Laura Elizabeth Lane Menard on February 20, 1949. Lloyd was father to John, Vickie and Marla. His grandchildren are Jay (Eri) Martin and Travis (Renae) Myers. He was great-grandfather to Tavian and Setty Martin, Asher and Greyson Myers.



Lloyd loved his family and friends. We all know his great passion for cars, Motorcycles and the Indy 500 and Dale Earnhardt.



Lloyd is survived by his children; sister Barbara; son-in-law Paul J. Gies; brother-in-law Robert Lane; sisters -in-law Mary Lane and Karen Myers; grandsons Jay and Travis; great-grandkids; many nieces and nephews; and special friends. He loved all of you.



Dad was preceded in death by our Mother Laura; his parents; brother George; brothers-in-law Arnold Lane, Tom Lane and Don Lee; sister-in-law Carol Ann Lane; and niece Connie Kay Lane.



In honor of his request, there will be no service. Rest in peace Dad.



You have the Checkered Flag. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 23, 2019