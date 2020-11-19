Lois Anne(Oehlerking)Kolb, 92, Belgrade, MT. Passed away Mon.Nov.16, at her home surrounded by loved ones, including her 3 faithful companions.



She was born Feb.19,1928 in Chicago, Ill. and married Joseph E. Kolb Feb.4, 1950. They were married for 56 years. He proceeded her in death in 2006.



She was an accomplished artist, capturing the beauty of nature and wildlife.Lois was gracious & kind with a sharp mind, she loved to share stories of her life & family.



Survivors include: Christopher L. Kolb ( Nancy ) The Plains, VA.,



Joel E. Kolb ( Joanne ) Chicago, Ill.,Carole A. Stickley ( Denis ) Belgrade, MT.,SGT. Devin Joseph Stickley Savannah, GA. of whom she was especially proud.



A special thanks to friend Kim Losasso for her care.



Burial will be in Chicago,where she will be laid to rest next to her husband & mother Anne Fermoyle.



Memorials can be made to: Heart Of The Valley Animal Shelter & St. John Vianney Catholic Church Belgrade,MT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store